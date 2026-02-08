Baba Shyam Nishan Rath Yatra in an exciting spiritual atmosphere

The "Baba Shyam Nishan (Flag) Rath Yatra" held in Hyderabad on Sunday as part of the Phalguni Ekadashi celebrations, created an unprecedented atmosphere of devotion throughout the city and enchanted the city.

The "Baba Shyam Nishan (Flag) Rath Yatra" organized by the Shri Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti, began with thousands of devotees pulling the chariot, carrying flags of saffron, white, red, yellow, blue, sky blue, green and pink, after performing aarti to Baba Shyam, who was adorned with a very special flower decoration on the chariot, at the Charminar, Mahadev Mandir, Hyderabad.

The procession, which started with the chariot and attractive processions and the rousing devotional songs of world-famous singer Kannaya Mittal, was welcomed by devotees showering flowers on various routes along the footpath from Charminar Mahadev Mandir to Kacheguda Shyam Baba Mandir.





Devotees remembered Shyam Baba with true hearts, chanted Jai Shyam, danced to the tunes of kirtans, shlokas, dancers and bhajans, threw colours and gulal, filling the entire atmosphere with the spirit of Shyam. Expressing their unwavering devotion and faith towards Baba Shyam, thousands of devotees presented their Nishans (flags) at Kacheguda Shyam Mandir.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Shyam Rath Shobha Yatra Committee Chairman Indrakaran Agarwal, Vice-Chairmen Ramdev Agarwal and Purushottam Das Goyal said that the influx of devotees in the grandly organized Baba Shyam Rath Yatra is a unique spectacle of devotion, that sorrows and sufferings will be removed, and that Baba Shyam will have special blessings on the devotees who perform the Nishan Yatra on foot with unwavering faith.





He said that just as Baba Shyam Rath Yatra was organized in Khatu Dham, Rajasthan, devotees also organized it in Hyderabad as a historic event. Chandrakant Dakotia is the advisor of the committee in this Yatra. Conveners Amit Agarwal, Ramniranjan Agarwal, Santosh Agarwal, Narsing Jaiswal, Jeevan Bhati, Abhishek Sharma, Sushil Agarwal and Govind Poddar, Shri Shyam Mandir Seva Samiti President Chandrakant Dakota, Vice President Krishna Kumar Badegaonwale, Secretary Indrakaran Agarwal, Joint Secretaries Ramdev Agarwal, Rajkumar Vig, Treasurer Kapil Agarwal and others participated.