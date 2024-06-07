Babul NGO’s eco film fest concludes

Hyderabad : Under the leadership of Gangadhar Panday, Babul NGO hosted the 8th annual Babul Eco Film Festival (BEFF) in Hyderabad from June 1 to 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. The festival raises awareness about environmental issues through green film screenings, environment-related games and activities.

The two-step jury shortlisted 18 short films (under five minutes) and 43 long duration eco-films from 29 countries out of more than 100 submissions. Attendees were treated to a diverse selection of eco-cinema, exploring various environmental challenges and solutions.

Many fun and interactive eco-activities like EcoShoot, EcoCartoon, EcoDoctor, EcoFit, and FunDuChallenge etc. were held.



The 8th BEFF aligned and promoted LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the theme of World Environment Day 2024 was ‘Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration.’ The festival programme, through film screenings and interactive activities, encouraged attendees to adopt sustainable practices and become responsible caretakers of the environment.

