BAC meet turns noisy as CM KCR counters CLP

Hyderabad: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting conducted on Monday by the Assembly Speaker to finalise the agenda for the just began session saw a heated argument between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.



The CM rejected Mallu's demand of giving a four-day time to study the Revenue Bill after it was placed in the House. In a quick response, the CLP leader stated that the government had taken months' time to finalise the Bill, and denying the request to study the document by the legislators is highly unwarranted. The Congress leader also pointed out towards the closure of media point without consulting the opposition.

Speaker P Srinivas Reddy intervened and convinced Mallu when he raised that the Opposition was not given sufficient time to speak in the House.

Meanwhile, the BAC has decided to conduct the session till September 28 and the total working days will be 17. Limited six questions will only be taken up during the Question Hour every day and the Zero Hour will last for 30 minutes only. The Assembly will also hold evening session to discuss the Bills to be introduced by the government shortly.

The Chief Minister informed the BAC that government was ready to debate on every issue raised by the opposition in the House, while AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi appealed to the government to hold debates on minority issues too.