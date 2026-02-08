Backdoor recruitment betrayal of youth: Kavitha

Hyderabad:Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for allegedly indulging in backdoor recruitment to fill backlog vacancies, calling it a cruel betrayal of the unemployed youth who brought Congress to power.

In a statement here on Saturday, she alleged that illegal and unethical attempts are being made to fill posts in Municipal, Revenue, Irrigation, TRANSCO, and GENCO departments without transparency or merit. Several unemployed youth from across the state have approached her, exposing how certain political leaders and corrupt officials are allegedly trying to sell government jobs through influence and money.