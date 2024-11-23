Bad road torment continues for Sec’bad; residents launch drive

Hyderabad: Vexed by bad road connectivity for a decade, residents of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad have launched a campaign whose primary focus is widening the RK Puram ROB and improving the RK Puram-Trimulgherry road, which has long been a cause for concern among commuters.

The main motto of the campaign is to awaken the state and central government officials to take up the ROB restoration and road widening works and also to highlight the hardships faced by the commuters. This ROB is a vital stretch for the Northeastern commuters and at present, RK Puram flyover has turned into a nightmare for people travelling from Trimulgherry, Sainikpuri, ECIL and surrounding neighboring areas. The narrow flyover riddled with potholes is leading to massive congestion on a daily basis.

C S Chandrashekar, secretary of the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said, “From our campaign, we are trying to bring forward the condition of our road connectivity, especially RK Puram ROB, every day in various social media platforms we are highlighting to Transportation Engineering Department of SRDP (Strategic Road Development Plan) and other state and central government officials five pressing problems that are affecting the commuters, such as – widening All Saints Road from RK Puram to Trimulgherry, widening ROB, reopening the U-turn westbound service road under the RK Puram ROB.”

“Restoration of RK Puram Rail Road Over Bridge seems to be lying on paper, as even Rs 6 crore was sanctioned long back and also in 2022, GHMC has appointed a private agency as a consultant to conduct a detailed investigation and the report was submitted to the civic body but after that, nothing proceeded further. Due to this, commuters have consistently seen a huge expansion in the rush hour gridlock conditions as the populace has expanded since the development of the RK Puram Railway ROB decades ago, and it is quite difficult for commuters to ply from here. At least we hope that through our campaign, the ROB gets renovated,” said Ravinder, a daily commuter.