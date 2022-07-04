Badangpet corporation mayor quits TRS, joins Congress

Maheshwaram: In a jolt to TRS in Badangpet Corporation, Mayor Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, corporators Peddbavi Sudarshan Reddy, Rallaguda Srinivasareddy and some other corporators joined Congress on Sunday.

According to sources, two other former MLAs will also join the Congress soon. Meanwhile, the joining of the mayor and corporators was kept secret by the Congress, but the matter came out on Saturday night. With this, TRS district president Manchireddy Kishan Reddy issued a statement saying that Mayor Parijatha Narsimha Reddy and two corporators are being expelled from the party.