Badawat Santhosh has taken charge as Nagar Kurnool District Collector

Nagarkurnool: Badawat Santhosh took charge as the new Collector of Nagar Kurnool district on Sunday morning.

Badawat Santhosh, who was working as the District Collector of Manchiryala as part of the transfer of IAS‘s undertaken by the state government, was transferred to the District Collector of Kurnool, Badawat Santosh on Sunday morning in the Collector Chamber of the Integrated District Collectorate.

Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar, Veldanda Tehsildar Ravikumar, Collector CCs and personal staff welcomed the District Collector with a bouquet of flowers.

After assuming charge, the new collector Badawat Santosh met the collector Uday Kumar who was going on transfer of the camp.

Uday Kumar felicitated the new collector Badawat Santhosh who took charge of the new duties.