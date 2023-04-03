Balagam Cinema unites long-separated brothers in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The movie Balagam brings together two brothers separated by land disputes. This incident took place in the Nirmal district.

Gurram Posulu and Ravi, brothers from Lakshmanachanda of Nirmal district, got separated long ago after quarrelling over a land dispute. But recently, on the initiative of Sarpanch Surakanti Mutyam Reddy of their village, the movie Balagam was screened for free at the DNR functional hall in Mandal Centre. After seeing this film, Posulu and Ravi changed their minds.

They united in the presence of Sarpanch Mutyam Reddy on Sunday morning saying that they have put aside their differences and will meet again. The disputed land issue was resolved. They thanked the village Sarpanch for uniting them. Seeing the change in the brothers and sisters, the village Sarpanch congratulated the film unit of the Balagam movie. Many viewers are meeting their separated family members and relatives after watching Balagam, which has turned human relations into a story.