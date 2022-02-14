Bandaru Dattatreya hails TV Narayana's services

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday recalled the services rendered by educationist and poet TV Narayana, saying he lived for the welfare of society till the end of his life.

Dattatreya made the remarks while addressing a memorial meeting held to remember Narayana at the Exhibition grounds. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy was present.

Dattatreya said Narayana was renowned as an educationist and poet, besides a social activist. "Narayana earned name as a great humanitarian".

Kishan Reddy said Narayana led a life of modesty and also became a role model for several people. He recalled that he had shared several platforms with Narayana during his stint as an MLA. He recalled that Narayana had traveled in RTC buses even while acting as member of APPSC.

TSHRC Chairman Justice Chandraiah, former member of National SC Commission Ramulu attended the meeting.