Bandaru Dattatreya recalls sacrifices of Pandit Gangaram

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recalled the way Pandit Gangaram fought for the liberation of Hyderabad was incomparable. On the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day organised by freedom fighter Pandit Gangaram Memorial Foundation on Thursday here, he said that Gangaram was a minister in the Arya Samaj Representative Assembly since 1944 and led the Arya Satyagraha and intensified the movement.

The then Union Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel against Nizam of Hyderabad and Razakars took police action. Today's youth students should remember the sacrifices of the leaders of those days and contribute to the development of the country. Bhakta Ram, President of Pandit Gangaram Memorial Foundation delivered a welcome address on this occasion.