Bandh observed in Goshamahal constituency against arrest of Raja Singh

Hyderabad: A bandh was observed in Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad in view of a call given by the Sriram Yuva Sena to protest against the arrest of MLA Raja Singh in August.

Fuel stations, liquor shops, hotels and commercial establishments are closed in the constituency.

The markets at Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Afzalgung, Muqtargunj, Osman Shahi Road, Troop Bazaar, Darussalam road, Shahinayathgunj and surroundings were also closed.

Police pickets have been deployed at all senstive places and major junctions. Patrolling is intensified and senior officers are monitoring the situation.

A silent protest was organised at the Jummerath Bazaar road by the Sriram Yuva Sena.

Raja Singh was detained under the PD Act by the Hyderabad police on August 25 and is now lodged at the Central Prison at Cherlapally after a controversial video allegedly with derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammed.