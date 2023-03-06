Bandi blasts CM KCR over unkept promises

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the peace and security in Telangana state has completely failed. Speaking to media persons at the house of the party's constituency in-charge Kadiam Ramachandraiah in Tirumalagiri on Sunday, he said a protest would be held by the party office from 12 noon to 4 pm on Monday. He accused the government of completely failing to keep the promises made during the elections.





Sanjay alleged that the problem of double bedroom houses was present in all the villages of the state. He demanded the state government to release a white paper on how many houses had been built so far and how many people were given houses. He asked what happened to the funds released under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by the central government. The quality of construction was very poor, he rued. He alleged that CM KCR had built 100 rooms in Pragathi Bhavan, but was least bothered to construct houses for the common man.





He also said that loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh for farmers had not been implemented till now. He said that bankers were charging compound interest on the loan taken by the farmers. He said that the banks were keeping part of loan amounts sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana toward payment of interest. He termed KCR as a traitor for cheating the poor. The state BJP president alleged a big scam in the IKP purchase centers in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and demanded an inquiry into it. He informed that every seed grown by the farmers was purchased by the central government. On the Dharani problem he said the issue was serious across the state. He alleged that this portal was being misused by the CM's family members to grab government lands.





He lamented that the state had increased electricity charges nine times, bus fares seven times, and levied land registration charges, property tax and water tax, thus burdening the poor.





Finally, the prices of liquor were also increased. He alleged that the Chief Minister's daughter Kavitha was involved in the liquor scam and that the CM was trying to protect her. He said that if she did not do anything wrong, she should prove her honesty through the court. He said that the KCR was mum on the issue as knew that his daughter Kavitha was involved in the scam. But, the wrongdoers would not be spared, he warned.





Former MPs Boora Narsaiah Goud and Ravinder Naik, State vice-president Sankineni Venkateswara Rao, State general secretary G Premender Reddy, constituency in-charge Kadem Ramachandraiah, and others were present.



