Bandi condemns KCR’s letter

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, came down heavily on former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for writing a letter insulting Justice Narasimha Reddy, heading the State government-appointed committee probing the irregularities in the power purchase deals during the BRS regime.

Lashing out at the BRS chief, Kumar called it a shame on the part of KCR, who served as the Chief Minister and did not give minimum respect to the commission legally appointed by the state government.

He said that though the people of Telangana have defeated the BRS in the State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, “the arrogance of the BRS chief remained intact.”