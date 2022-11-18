Bandi condemns TRS activists attack on Arvind's residence

Hyderabad: The political heat in the State intensifies and lately Bandi Sanjay, the State president of the BJP, expressed his rage over the assault on MP Aravind's home. He claimed that the attacks took place because they lacked the ability to respond to it democratically. Sanjay sounded the alarm, saying that if his party workers enter the fray, they will not be able to bear it.

The attack on MP Arvind's home has been strongly denounced by BJP vice-president DK Aruna. She demanded that the police file a complaint against TRS MLC K Kavitha, holding her accountable for the event.

Earlier, MP Arvind stated that the responsible individuals will be dealt with by his party's high command at the appropriate time.