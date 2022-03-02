Bandi condemns TRS stand on Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairman

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed shock over the TRS stand refusing to expel its leader and Nirmal municipal vice-chairman Shajid Khan.

On Tuesday he lashed out at TRS as it remained soft despite Khan had reportedly raped a minor on the pretext of promising a double bedroom house- a flagship programme of the government.

Bandi stated that "the accused is not yet taken into custody even after three days of minor's parents lodged a complaint. The TRS party claims that it would expel Khan from the party only if he is proven guilty."

"The TRS party should be ashamed of taking such a stand on its leader facing allegations of such heinous crime against a minor. It exemplifies the height of the secularism practised by the ruling party in extending support to perpetrators of such crimes against minors," he added.

The erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad remained a mute spectator when the Rajakars went on inflicting unspeakable atrocities against women. Now "the Naya Nizam KCR remains a spectator when TRS leaders commit crimes against girls and women," he alleged.

The Karimnagar MP said the Nirmal incident is only a few among those which have come to light. The State government had failed to file cases against the accused in the incident of a Dalit girl who faced similar humiliation at the hands of a MIM leader- near the house of the Home Minister in Chadarghat police limits, he charged.

Claiming that innocent girls were becoming victims to the Kalvakuntla Constitution in Telangana, he described as 'unfortunate' the police failing to discharge duties to uphold the Constitution fearing the TRS cadre. He appealed to the police not to be a part of ruling party's evil games, arrest the accused and take action as per law. "Police should shun acting at the behest of the ruling party and perform their professional duties and responsibilities.

Bandi claimed that people of Telangana 'are all set to chase away the TRS government'.