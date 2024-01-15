Live
Bandi flays BRS for conspiring to collapse state govt
Highlights
Highlights
Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP and BJP National General secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar claims BRS was planning a plot to overthrow the Congress administration in the state.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that anything may occur ahead of the parliamentary elections. He claimed that given the fact that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was actively working to topple the Congress government, a crisis could arise inside the ruling party. He claimed that several ruling party lawmakers were in contact with one of the former ministers and that the BRS was planning to buy Congress MLAs.
In order to address the BRS, he wanted the Congress and the BJP to put their differences aside and work together.
