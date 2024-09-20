Bandi fumes over ‘lazy’ Eklavya school staff

Sircilla: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed anger at the principal and staff of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Marimadla in Konaraopet mandal in the district for their laxity in taking care of the students.

He said the Narendra Modi government was spending huge funds in establishing Ekalavya Schools to provide quality education and accommodation facilities to all the tribal students. “An average of Rs 1.09 lakh is being spent on each student, the purpose of setting up the schools would be defeated if the principal and staff failed to pay attention to small problems,” he said.

On Thursday, the MP and Minister visited the school along with District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Akhil Mahajan during which he interacted with the students enquiring about their problems.

The students complained that every day they find stones in the rice served to them. They informed about the unavailability of washrooms, no water supply in toilets, and no PET during the games period. Moreover, children were upset that there were no toys to play with, and with the lack of fencing at the school. Meanwhile, the staff stated that they were new and assured the Minister that they would address the problems immediately. “I will not tolerate any lapses in taking care of the students and I will conduct a surprise inspection in the coming days,” asserted the Minister.