Bandi inaugurates ‘AR-VR Lab’ at ITI

Karimnagar: For the first time in telangana, teaching has started in relation to various courses in augmented reality and video virtual reality method at Karimnagar ITI.

Under the auspices of the National Instructional Media Institute (MINI), the practice of courses in ITI colleges through ‘AR- VR Lab’ has been introduced only in the States of Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Vizag in AP. For the first time in Telangana, an AR and VR lab has been set up in Karimnagar ITI College under a pilot project.

An ITI student can learn the course of any trade he/she joins in live through AR VR Lab. Various courses like electrician, wire man trade, welder, fitter, mechanical trade, turner trade can be practiced in AR VR Lab.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar set up the AR and VR Lab at the ITI as part of the celebrations on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with MP Lads Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated AR VR Lab at the institute on Wednesday and examined how to practice in relation to various courses through Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Later he addressed the students and said the lab is only a pilot project and that steps will be taken to expand the AR-VR lab to the full extent for the students.

When the students brought to the notice of Sanjay Drushti that there was a problem with the washrooms and damaged windows in the ITI, he promised to take steps to provide all the basic facilities in the institute.

The BRS government that ruled for 10 years did not pay attention to develop basic amenities and introduce modern teaching methods in ITIs. The Congress government has announced that it will establish a Skill University, but it has not yet been implemented, Bandi Sanjay said.