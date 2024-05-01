Bandi inspects arrangements for PM Modi’s public meeting

Sircilla: The politics of the Congress party in the state has gone down to the lowest level and they do not have the guts to face the BJP directly and they want to get political benefits by creating fake videos, said BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Tuesday.

He expressed anger that Congress leaders are creating fear among the poor by making a fake video about the cancellation of reservations. Local Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is frustrated and using vulgar language after learning that the Congress will lose deposit in Karimnagar. The Congress leaders have to give an answer to the people as to why they have not implemented the 6 guarantees in 100 days along with the development made, he said.

Bandi Sanjay along with BJP leaders visited Vemulawada on Tuesday and inspected the arrangements at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on May 8.

BJP State vice president Dr G Manohar Reddy, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, party district president Pratapa Ramakrishna, spokesperson Rani Rudramadevi, State leaders Chennamaneni Vikas Rao, Vasala Ramesh, Erram Mahesh, Gandra Nalini and others participated in this meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Bandi Sanjay asked the people and BJP workers to make the Vemulawada Sabha a success. If the election code is not a hindrance during the arrival of Modi he will visit Rajanna Temple.