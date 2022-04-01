Bandi meets Rajnath Singh, discusses phase 2 of Praja Sangrama Yatra 

Delhi/Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. During the meeting, Bandi Sanjay thanked Rajnath Singh for granting Sainik School for Karimnagar and had requested more such schools in the State of Telangana.

Rajnath Singh is reported to have questioned the State BJP chief on the political situation in Telangana. He also questioned the steps that the party is taking to fight on behalf of the people. Bandi Sanjay is believed to have discussed the upcoming phase 2 of Praja Sangrama Yatra by the BJP in the State. The Karimnagar MP is reported to have taken suggestions from the Union Minister on the same.

Met Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji, along with Shri @SriramVedire ji and thanked him for granting a Sainik School for Karimnagar & requested more such schools in Telangana. Also discussed about the upcoming Phase 2 of #PrajaSangramaYatra & took his guidance. pic.twitter.com/2FIx7YzwJN — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 1, 2022

