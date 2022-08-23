Bandi Sanjay arrested, deeksha foiled by police

Jangaon: The political fight between the ruling TRS and BJP intensifies. The police arrested Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur on Tuesday and foiled his deeksha which he took up to highlight role of TRS in Delhi liquor policy scam. Scuffle broke between the BJP and police when latter were taking Bandi Sanjay into custody.

On Monday, the BJP chief expressed angry on police for registering cases with stringent sections against the BJP, BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha workers for trying to lay siege the residence of TRS MLC K Kavitha at Banjara Hills. He alleged that the TRS leaders attacked the BJP functionaries and registered complaints against them.

Bandi Sanjay warned of severe consequences if the police did not admit the BJP activists injured in clash with the TRS leaders in hospitals. "We will not keep silent on Delhi liquor policy scam," he added. The TRS condemned the attempt made by the BJP and BJYM workers to barge into the residence of Kavitha.