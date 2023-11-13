Bandi Sanjay celebrates Diwali in graveyard with Dalits

Karimnagar: Celebrations of Diwali day were held in full swing across the country including the Telugu states. Especially in Telangana, which is preparing for elections, many political leaders participated in Diwali celebrations as special guests. Karimnagar BJP candidate and party national general secretary Bandi Sanjay participated in the Diwali celebrations held at the graveyard near the local agricultural market.



Local Dalit families celebrate Diwali in this way every year in the graveyard to remember their elders and ancestors. They light lamps on the graves and wish their souls to rest in peace. As always, Bandi Sanjay participated in this year's celebrations and became a special attraction.





Live from Karimnagar https://t.co/7r8zQ5tTiy — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 12, 2023







Those present were interested in taking photos with Bandi Sanjay. Many jumped to take selfies. Bandi Sanjay wished all those present Happy Diwali. Meanwhile, the municipal staff made special arrangements for Diwali celebrations in the cemetery.

Lighting and drinking water facilities were provided. While Bandi Sanjay is contesting from Karimnagar seat in Telangana assembly constituency. He is mainly going to face minister and BRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. To this extent, they are already campaigning vigorously in Karimnagar constituency.