Bandi Sanjay demands action against Jangaon CI

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned whether celebrating Vivekananda Jayanthi in the State is anti-national act? He enquired whether there is any ban on organising such celebrations.

Condemning the lathi charge of Jangaon police on Tuesday, the MP asked whether they were not allowed to celebrate Vivekananda Jayanthi? He alleged that it is unbecoming on the part of the police to resort to indiscriminate lathi charge against

party Jangaon town president Pawan Sharma.

Terming some police have turned servants of the ruling TRS, the BJP chief said if law and order is the issue and police treat everyone equally, then they should file cases against those, who torn the flexes of BJP but not touched those of the TRS. He demanded action against Jangaon CI Mallesh for using objectionable language and resorting to lathi-charge on BJP leaders and cadre.

"Police should file a case of attempt to murder against the CI. Failing, the BJP will be forced to launch agitations against the conduct of the police," he cautioned.

Earlier, the BJP chief garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda on his 158th birth anniversary in Karimnagar town. Calling him as a role model for the youth in the country, Sanjay Kumar said the life of Vivekananda is more relevant to the youth in the present to emulate and imbibe the quality of unshaken resolve and courage.

Recalling the services of Vivekananda, he said his lectures had inspired the youth in the country to be part of the independence movement.

The BJP chief said that Vivekananda has taken the message of India to the world making aware of the intellectual traditions of the country.