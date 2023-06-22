Bandi Sanjay flags off the Intintiki BJP campaign in Karimnagar

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has launched the Intintiki BJP campaign program to be held from today to June 30 at the 173rd polling booth in the 57th division in Karimnagar. He met the people in the division and briefed the development activities carried out by the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The objective of this program is that each activist right from village-level leaders to state-level leaders will have to go to at least 100 houses in their respective polling booths and distribute pamphlets explaining Narendra Modi's 9-year rule.



In the evening, public meetings will be held in various assembly constituencies. As part of the programs to be undertaken from Thursday to the 30th, meetings will be held in all 119 assembly constituencies. Also, a program of giving missed calls to the number 9090902024 will be organized with people to show their support for Prime Minister Modi.





Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP leaders have met over 2 lakh families in just two hours and took the central government activities into public. The Telangana state BJP leader reiterated that BRS and Congress are two sides of same coin and alleged that BRS is funding Congress. He said that people are looking towards BJP and opined Congress has limited to third place.



