Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenges KTR to lodge sedition case

Hyderabad: Reiterating that he would question the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling promises, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged IT Minister KT Rama Rao to lodge sedition case against him and put him behind bars.

Sanjay's padayatra reached Tadwai (Kamareddy district) on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he responded to charges levelled by KTR, who said individuals would be charged under sedition and two-year jail term for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister.

"Sedition charges should be made against the CM for not recognising those who martyred for the State," Sanjay said. He questioned the government whether they would be charged under sedition if they questioned on promises made by the CM of giving double bedroom for the poor, three acres of land to Dalits, job for every house, financial aid for jobless youth.

Sanjay alleged that the CM was focusing on renewing licences of bars and ignoring farmers. He said farmers from Tadwai (Lingampet mandal) who cultivate maize, were not getting the MSP. He alleged that KCR was running away from giving a helping hand to maize farmers, but pointing figures at the Central government. Despite the Centre sanctioning Rs 126 crore for conducting soil tests, the State was not establishing the centres.

The BJP leader charged that the CM was not implementing programmes like PM Fasal Bhima Yojana and Ayushman Bharath in view of the Centre getting goodwill. He found fault with the State for delaying incentives for the department employees involved in Covid duties and appreciating the contribution made by them in protecting people's lives. Sanjay threatened to invade Pragathi Bhavan if the Podu land issues of farmers were not resolved. He alleged the State had raised the

drug issue and challenges to sideline the huge public response for his yatra. He sounded confident of forming next State government with inspiration of Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komaraiah, Ramji, Gondu and others who fought the Nizam.