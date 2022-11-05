Bandi Sanjay Kumar: CM enacted new drama fearing Kavitha's arrest in liquor scam

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had come up with a new drama in Pragati Bhavan on Thursday as he has credible information of his daughter going to be arrested in the liquor scam.

Addressing the media here he said KCR released a new film- "Neninthe-Na Bathukinthe" (I am like this-My life is this). "Story, screenplay and direction of it was by the TRS chief. He tried to make people believe his new drama, but there is nothing new in the new film.

Karimnagar MP said the CM can't save his daughter in the liquor scam. However, he tried to make people believe his new drama; but, it turned to be an utter flop.

He alleged that KCR had issued a GO, barring CBI from investigating cases in Telangana, fearing the agency would not investigate the liquor scam. However, as the case was registered in Delhi. The CM can't prevent CBI from inquiring into it, Bandi asserted.

"The CM had gone around the country and held a meeting with leaders of farmers' organisations. Yet, no leader has taken him seriously. Then he enacted the farmhouse drama". Bandi alleged. The MP questioned the police claims on the farmhouse episode. The police claim that they had received a complaint at 11.30 am on October 26 on the incident of poaching of TRS MLAs. They claimed to have arrived at 12.30 pm and fixed electronic gadgets to record the entire incident. The police claimed that they had recorded the incident for four hours. Then, "the recording should have been continued till 7.28 pm."

He said the police should have prepared the 'panchanama' report and take the accused and MLAs to the polices station for recording their statements. But, the "pure pearl (the TRS MLAs) were taken to Pragati Bhavan, those who had come to induce MLAs to the police station.

"The police claim that they had prepared the 'panchanama' report at 7 pm. As against their earlier claim of recording the incident for four hours from 3.15 pm. Also, the police allegedly claimed to have found Rs 100 crore and Rs 15 crore. But, there is no word about the same. Where is the seized money, Bandi asked.

"Another hole in the police claim is taking two witnesses to the farmhouse on October 26. but, it was shown that they had signed the panchanama report on October 27. How is that possible, he questioned.

Against this backdrop, the MP said not only the script, but the report had also been prepared at Pragathi Bhavan the next day after the incident. The witness signatures were obtained on a fudged report, Bandi charged.

"TRS MLA Guvval Balaraj's statement further exposed the claims in the incident. Another accused Thushar heading the BDJS party is in no way related to BJP."

He asked the CM why he had not submitted proof to court?; asked Minister KT Rama Rao whether the restraint he imposed on the party citing sub judice does not apply to his father. Bandi pointed out that KCR once wanted to bury the media 10 km under the ground; he is now calling it a pillar of democracy. The BJP has been asking for CBI or inquiry by a sitting judge, "Why are you refusing and scared about the same," he asked the CM.