Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns attacks on BJP cadre, supporters in West Bengal

Hyderabad: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed at Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the continued post-poll violence in West Bengal.

He addressed media here on Wednesday before launching one-day protest, in response to the party's nationwide protest against the attacks and violence on BJP cadre and people in that State.

"The 17 crore BJP cadre across the country and the Hindu society in the country stand solidly behind the BJP cadre and Hindus in West Bengal. If need be, the BJP cadre is prepared to do Karseva in West Bengal to bring accountability, if the Mamata Begum and Mamata Khan fails to stop looting, arson, molestation of women, attacks on Hindu institutions, BJP cadre and offices," he warned.

Sanjay Kumar said that the one-day protest is being observed across the country and in all the mandals in Telangana to express solidarity to the BJP cadre and Hindu society in West Bengal by strictly following Covid norms. He said during the elections, the BJP has been cautioning the people by placing the facts before them as to how the left parties and TMC have been encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Rohingyas. 'The BJP had contested in the election in West Bengal not for power. But, to protect democracy and to save that State from illegal immigrants, who were used as vote banks by the pseudo-secular parties mortgaging the national interests,' he pointed out.

"Women is being molested openly, shops of BJP supporters were looted and destroyed, 18 BJP cadre and supporters were killed, BJP party officers were attacked. Yet, the so-called secularists and liberal intellectuals could neither see nor hear anything about the goings on in West Bengal." Adding, he asked were Hindu women not women and lives of BJP cadre are not lives, and attacks were no attacks?

The Karimnagar MP charged that the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas armed with weapons have taken even the police vans to unleash atrocities, which exposes the grave situation in West Bengal.

'Even if any random incident takes place, the secular liberals unleash criticising BJP, RSS and Hindus. But, their eyes turned blind and ears deaf to the atrocities going on in West Bengal. A section of media that is failing to show what is happening in West Bengal vows an answer to the society for the same.'

The BJP State chief said the terror being unleased in the post-poll violence was an indication of the illegal immigrants, Rohingyas what they will do in the next five years. He said that Hindus have been observing maximum patience all the time. But, if Mamata Begum and Mamata Khan fails to fail to act, then the BJP cadre of 17 crores is ready to give a call for 'Chalo Bengal' to teach a lesson. Sanjay said that the BJP had sacrificed 300 of his cadre to protect democracy in West Bengal and rose from three to 75 seats.