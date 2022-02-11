Bandi Sanjay Kumar decries house arrest of party leaders, attacks by TRS

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday condemned the house arrests of several BJP leaders and attacks on party activists across Telangana.

In a statement here, he questioned the propriety of keeping the BJP leaders under house arrest, when they were going to Jangaon to call on party activists, who were injured in an assault by the TRS goons on Wednesday.

"When the injured BJP workers were battling for their lives in hospitals, the police lacked basic humanity to allow the party leaders to call on them. "It is unfortunate that for the police, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's meeting at Warangal was more important than people's lives," he added.

Stating that democracy has gone to winds under the KCR regime, Bandi said it was shameful on the part of the police to give permission to protest rallies by ruling party while restricting teachers who took up protests in a democratic manner against GO 317. "This is a classic example of how only "Kalvakuntla Constitution", not the Indian Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar, has been in force in Telangana," he said. The Karimnagar MP asked people to decide whether they want democracy envisaged by the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, or "Kalvakuntla Constitution" which curtails the democratic rights of people and puts them under house arrest if they protest. However, under any circumstances, the BJP will resist the enforcement of "Kalvakuntla Constitution" and will continue to take our fight to any extent," he warned.

Asserting that people and those participating in struggles are facing suffering under the KCR regime as they had during the autocratic regime of the Nizam, Bandi said the days were not far off when people would restrict KCR to his farmhouse permanently.

"The BJP will not be cowed down by the arrests by the police and assaults by TRS goondas. We shall step up our struggles till we bury the KCR regime," he added.