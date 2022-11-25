Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributes equipment to disabled

Sircilla: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributed special equipment for the convenience of disabled and aged persons at Vemulawada in the district on Thursday.

Under ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons) and Rashtriya Vyoshri Yojana (RVY) schemes of the Central government, various physical aids including wheelchairs and hearing aids have been provided to the disabled and the elderly at a cost of 2. 33 crore, of which the state government's share was Rs 46.58 lakh, he said. Around 2,032 persons with disabilities and the elderly have been provided with the necessary equipment.

ALIMCO has selected disabled persons through ADIP scheme and senior citizens through RVY scheme. The Central government has given special attention to the welfare of the disabled and the elderly and releasing large scale funds for that, Bandi Sanjay said.

Narendra Modi's government is providing special facilities on a war footing with the intention of not to cause any trouble in the places of travel, especially when the disabled and the elderly go out on a journey.

As part of that, under the name of Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), special washrooms, wheelchairs and other facilities were being provided for them at bus stands, railway stations and airports.

When leaders of the disabled community asked for the establishment of a welfare bhavan for them, the BJP leader said if the state government was ready allot land he would ensure sanction of funds for its construction.