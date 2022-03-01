Bandi Sanjay Kumar has nothing to tell people, says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Stepping up attack on the BJP, Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said people across the country want to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Moidi.

All roads of the States are heading towards country's capital Delhi and the current hot topic of the country is to sack PM Modi from his chair.

He mocked State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on his meaningless Padayatra. Minister Jagadish Reddy and his wife Sunitha took part in Lord Shiva Abhishekam programme at the historical Pillalamarri temple of Suryapet mandal on Tuesday. Later, he participated in various Shivite temples to mark the Mahashivaratri festival.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the Yatras of Opposition parties in the State will produce no results.

He said it is the decision of the people of the country to bring down the Modi government and added that it was CM KCR's aspiration too. Stating that the people of the State are closely monitoring the development being made in the State for the past 8 years, he said that CM KCR brought lights in the lives of the people of Telangana with his perfect action plan. He said no one cares leaders like Sanjay and added that he has nothing to tell the people during his Padayatra. He questioned Saffron leaders that had BJP ever provided free power to at least one minute in Gujarat where they ruled the state for 25 long years?

There will be steep hike in fuel prices if BJP comes to power at the Centre again, he said, warning people against spiraling prices of commodities. He was accompanied by District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Gowda, Maripeddi Srinivas Gowda, Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna, Market chairman Uppala Lalitadevi, Temple Committee chairman Vallala Saidulu Yadav , Raparthi Saida and local leaders.