Bandi Sanjay Kumar raps KCR for dishonouring PV

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of dishonouring former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao by not paying tributes to him on his birth and death anniversaries.

“During the last MLC elections, KCR invoked the name of P V Narasimha Rao to garner votes of Brahmins. After winning the elections, he stopped attending the birth and death anniversaries of the former Prime Minister,” Sanjay alleged, after paying tributes to Narasimha Rao at the PV Ghat at Necklace Road on his 102nd birth anniversary. He said that Narasimha Rao was a polyglot and an intellectual par excellence. He found fault with the Congress party for ignoring Narasimha Rao at a time when the entire country was paying tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He appealed to the Brahmin community to be wary of politics of KCR. He always plays politics of betrayal, he criticised.

Bandi alleged that is was shameful on the part of CM KCR not to react on the statements of MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi that they would pull down the PV Ghat. He also sought to know as to why KCR was not bringing pressure on the Centre to honour Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.