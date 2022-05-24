Bandi Sanjay Kumar to hit the road for third phase of yatra from June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP State office bearers' meeting on Monday decided the schedule of the third phase of party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra from June 23, to mark the BJP ideologue Shyam Prasad Mukerjee's balidan diwas.

The schedule was decided at the meeting held here and attended by Bandi, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, national general secretary and BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug, senior leaders and party office bearers.

According to the State party, it was decided to chalk out an action plan for the third and fourth phases of the yatra. The third phase will be of 20 days, and the fourth phase will be completed in August. During the third and fourth phases, the yatra will cover 34 assembly segments in combined Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The party said the schedule of each phase of the yatra has been restricted to 20 days, in line with the national party directive. Bandi is not only the party State president but also Karimnagar MP. The party central leadership, thus, asked him to continue his yatra for 20 days a month, which makes him available at the State party headquarters, and attend Parliament sessions.

yatra in-charge Dr Gangi Reddy Manohar Reddy said the starting and ending places of the third and fourth phases of the yatra will be announced soon.

He said during the first and second phases of the yatra of 67 days, Bandi had walked 828 km and about 11 lakh people participated in it. The first two phases had covered 28 assembly segments and nine Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 districts. As many as 66 meetings were organised, he said.