Bandi Sanjay Kumar urges Centre to bring back stranded Telangana immigrants from Gulf

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday requested Union Minister for External Affairs S Jayashankar to take steps to redress the problems of migrant workers from Telangana in Arab nations.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, Sanjay Kumar said reports suggest that the plight of scores of workers from Telangana who are stranded in Arab nations, especially Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Abu Dabi need immediate attention.

He said the sorry state of affairs and problems of the immigrant workers from Telangana in Belhana labour campus in Ajman Aijurf 3 in Ajman is only a tip of the iceberg.

A huge number of skilled and unskilled labourers from Karimnagar district and rest of Telangana immigrated to the above-mentioned countries.

Though thousands of people are working in various capacities in those countries, a large chunk of them are engaged in labour work.

After the enforcement of the lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, the majority immigrant workers in those countries have either lost jobs or rendered workless.

Also, as a consequence of the lockdown and the ban on international flights from March 22 it has become impossible for them to return to India, he said.