Bandi Sanjay Kumar urges KCR to stop Haritha Haram programme in podu lands

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and urged him to stop the implementation of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme in all the podu lands.

He also urged the CM to provide pattas over podu lands to the tribals. In his letter, the BJP leader told KCR that the decision of the State government to hold Haritha Haram programme in the podu lands was nothing but cheating the tribals, who have been cultivating them. Making it clear that the BJP was not against the Haritha Haram programme, he said his that party unit was only demanding that the CM not to hold the programme in the podu lands.



He told the CM that around 3.5 lakh people had already applied to the State government seeking land pattas. He reminded KCR of his promise made in July 2019 that he would take the entire State administration to the site of the podu lands and personally supervise the process of giving the pattas to the tribals.