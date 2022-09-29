Bandi Sanjay Kumar's silence sparks buzz in political circles

Hyderabad: 'Where is Bandi Sanjay' is the question among political circles amidst talk of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics.

There has been a rivalry between the TRS and the BJP across the State, as leaders of both parties indulge in a war of words on different issues. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar targets the ruling party and the CM. However, there is no word from the BJP leaders, especially Bandi.

According to party leaders, Bandi Sanjay is in 'Mata Deeksha' and confined to a temple in Karimnagar district. They said he will be in deeksha till Dasara, which has been a practice for several years. He will return to public life after the festival. However, several party leaders are meeting Bandi at his house in his home town.

The Karimnagar MP is slated to take up his fifth phase of 'Praja Sangram Yatra' from October 15.