Bandi Sanjay Kumar's visit to mandis makes TRS nervous

Nalgonda: The visit of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to market yards in Nalgonda on day one witnessed several incidents of clashes between TRS and BJP activists. Incidents of stone pelting and throwing of eggs by TRS activists were reported at many places. In the evening, stones were pelted on the convoy of Bandi Sanjay at Chillepalli village in Suryapet village on Monday. Glass shield of a car in the convoy was damaged. The Karimnagar MP had a narrow escape. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitating activists of both the parties. Police had a tough time in providing security to escort Bandi's convoy from this village.

The incident took place when Sanjay was proceeding to Miryalaguda, after interacting with farmers at an IKP centre in Arjalabavi. Following this, the BJP cadre staged a flash sit-in protest on the Narketpally-Addanki highway.



Earlier, TRS cadre in good numbers gathered at Arjalabavi IKP centre. They raised slogans against BJP and shouted "Sanjay go back". They also displayed black flags to protest the BJP's alleged dual stand on purchase of paddy. On the other hand, the BJP activists shouted 'KCR down...down' slogans. Similar incidents were witnessed in Vemulapally and Miryalaguda.

Reacting to the incidents, Sanjay said that he was ready to face abuses as well as stones to protect the interests of the farmers. He said the government was accusing the Centre and BJP of not purchasing paddy. But the fact is as per procedure, the government has to first buy paddy and supply the agreed quantity of rice through FCI to the Centre. The FCI would make the payment within 48 hours. But that was not happening here. So far, the government has not started procuring paddy. He said the chief minister from many platforms told the farmers that they need not go to the market yard as the government will come to their doorstep, buy paddy and make payment. At some places during this season, it had closed procurement centres within a couple of days of starting them, he said.

The farmers, he said, told him that they have been waiting before the purchase centres from Dasara. He said the violent incidents witnessed on Monday shows that TRS was panicky that its failure would be exposed and was hence trying to create a law and order problem. He also alleged that the police were not being as tough as they should be in handling the situation.