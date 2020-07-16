Bandi Sanjay lambasts CM KCR over rainwater entering into Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay lashed out at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for being reticent towards the woes of coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad.

"Osmania Hospital which sees hundreds of coronavirus patients being admitted to the hospital is flooded with rain and sewage causing inconvenience to the patients in the isolation ward," he said. Bandi Sanjay along with the BJP leader Ramachandra Rao visited the Osmania Hospital.

He said that the ministers and public representatives of the state are being tight-lipped over the situation at the government hospital. "The Chief Minister is not concerned over the hospital buildings which are in dilapidation state rather he would focus on the irrigation projects," Sanjay said.

The BJP chief said that the Chief Minister has failed to control the COVID-19 fares being charged by the private hospitals. The CM is also unresponsive to the demands of the opposition party to include coronavirus treatment under Aarogyasri. He also demanded immediate action on hospital development.