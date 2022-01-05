Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar jail

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has been released from Karimnagar jail on Wednesday evening. Out of the jail, Bandi Sanjay was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay once again demanded the government to amend the GO 317. "I have gone to jail for the sake of employees and teachers. The police vandalized the BJP office during the protest that was launched as per COVID-19 rules. However, the police resorted to lathi charge nine times," Sanjay said.

He also said that he is ready to go to jail once again if the government did not amend the GO 317. Exuding the confidence of winning in next elections, Sanjay asked the employees not to worry and urged not to believe the employees' unions presidents. He continued that the TRS government would send everyone who questioned them to jail.

Bandi Sanjay also thanked the NDA-led BJP government, party leaders, employees and teachers for expressing solidarity to him.