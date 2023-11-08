Bandi Sanjay starts padayatra in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised to fill up 2 lakh jobs as soon as BJP comes to power and announce job calendar every year.

The age limit will be relaxed and the loss to the unemployed will be compensated. He emphasized that the BC leader will be the CM. He challenged KCR to announce who will be his political successor after the elections.

Bandi Sanjay started the padayatra in the 24th division of Karimnagar and going door to door with the party workers requesting them to vote for the BJP. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said no matter what BRS leaders do, BJP will win.

This is not my word but KCR has come to the decision. That is why the BRS candidate was given the B-Form for many days. According to this, the verdict was decided long back, he said.

Bandi Sanjay said he is not corrupt and not a land grabber. After winning as MP, thousands of crores of funds were brought to develop Karimnagar. People should think who has brought the central funds for the development and who is blocking the development and who not giving a ration card.