Bandi Sanjay to roll out Praja Sangrama Yatra 5.0 in October

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar would be starting his fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra from Bhainsa in Adilabad from October 15.

According to the party leaders, the Telangana BJP chief would be starting the yatra after performing pooja at Basara Saraswati Temple and would take up the yatra, which would end in his home town Karimnagar district. Bandi Sanjay is slated to meet the people who suffered in the communal violence in Bhainsa.

The party leaders, who had a tough task to get permission in the fourth phase are expecting a tough time once again with the yatra which would be passing through a communally sensitive area. The yatra is slated to be taken up between October 15 and November 5. During different phases of his yatra, Bandi Sanjay had travelled in 48 Assembly constituencies covering 1,260 kilometres.

Bandi Sanjay is presently in his home town in Karimnagar and keeping away from politics as he is in the Mata Deeksha and staying in a temple. He is slated to come out into public life after Dussehra. However, the party leaders are meeting him in the district.