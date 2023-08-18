  • Menu
Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21

He will review the process of voter registration programme there. He was also entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the voter registration process in Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha

Hyderabad: It is known that Bandi Sanjay, one of the top leaders of Telangana BJP, has been appointed as the party's national general secretary. The party high command hopes to use his services in AP as well as Telangana.

In this background, he is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21. He will review the process of voter registration programme there.

He was also entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the voter registration process in Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. On the other hand, the party's national secretary from AP Satyakumar will oversee the voter registration program in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

X