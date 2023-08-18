Live
- Amit Shah lauds CAPF's 'new legacy' of heroic work towards earth conservation
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
Just In
Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
Highlights
He will review the process of voter registration programme there. He was also entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the voter registration process in Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha
Hyderabad: It is known that Bandi Sanjay, one of the top leaders of Telangana BJP, has been appointed as the party's national general secretary. The party high command hopes to use his services in AP as well as Telangana.
In this background, he is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21. He will review the process of voter registration programme there.
He was also entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the voter registration process in Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. On the other hand, the party's national secretary from AP Satyakumar will oversee the voter registration program in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS