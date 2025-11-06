Bandi Sanjay tours Loktak Lake, promises development push for Manipur

Imphal/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Manipur’s iconic Loktak Lake on Wednesday as part of his official tour, highlighting the Centre’s commitment to ecological preservation and regional development. Accompanied by the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, the Minister took a half-hour boat ride across the lake and interacted with officials to understand its unique ecological features.

Located in the Bishnupur district, about 48 km from Imphal, Loktak Lake is India’s largest freshwater lake, spanning 250 sq. km. It is globally renowned for its floating islands known as “phumdis”—masses of vegetation, soil, and organic matter that support a rare ecosystem. The lake is home to the endangered Sangai deer, Manipur’s state animal, and hosts over 100 bird species and more than 200 aquatic plant varieties.

Officials briefed the minister on the lake’s critical role in local livelihoods, providing irrigation, drinking water, and hydroelectric power. The Loktak Hydroelectric Project, with a capacity of 105 megawatts, is a key energy source for the region. However, they expressed concern over declining tourist footfall due to the prevailing situation in the state.

Responding to the concerns, Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured that he would take up proposals for the lake’s development with the central government and promised necessary action to boost ecotourism and conservation efforts.

Later in the day, the Minister held a video conference with the District Collector and senior officials from Churachandpur district to review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes. He sought updates on major challenges and the steps being taken to address them.

Officials highlighted the lack of reliable transport connectivity between villages, district headquarters, and the state capital. The minister assured that the Centre is allocating substantial funds for infrastructure development in Churachandpur and other districts, and emphasized that the timely submission of proposals would expedite implementation.