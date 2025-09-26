Bandi Sanjay urges citizens to buy Swadeshi products

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called upon citizens to actively support the use and purchase of Swadeshi products to strengthen India’s economy. Speaking at a tractor distribution event in his constituency on Thursday, he emphasized that buying locally manufactured goods empowers small businesses, boosts employment, and ensures that money circulates within the country. He urged everyone to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) by choosing indigenous products.

The event marked the distribution of Swaraj tractors to farmers, facilitated by the Swaraj Tractors Dealers Association.

The Minister personally handed over the tractors to beneficiaries and interacted with farmers and dealers to understand the impact of recent GST reforms. These reforms have led to significant price reductions on agricultural machinery, making tractors more affordable for farmers.

Farmer Akhil from Makkapalli shared that he saved Rs 70,000 on his tractor purchase, which earlier cost Rs 10.5 lakh but was now available for Rs 9.8 lakh. Similarly, Anil Kumar from Lingapur village in Manakondur mandal and Venkatesh Yadav from Nustulapur reported savings of Rs 50,000 each due to the GST adjustments.

Dealers confirmed that the price of Swaraj tractors has dropped by Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 on average, resulting in a surge in sales and widespread satisfaction among farmers.

Swaraj dealer Venkat noted that the GST reduction has made various models of tractors more accessible, encouraging more farmers to invest in mechanized farming. He added that the demand has increased significantly, and the farming community is expressing gratitude for the government’s support.

Minister Bandi Sanjay highlighted that such economic reforms are not only benefiting individual consumers but also contributing to the broader goal of national development.

He encouraged the farmers and dealers to spread awareness about the benefits of GST and Swadeshi products among their communities. He reiterated that every citizen has a role to play in building a prosperous and self-reliant India by choosing domestic products and supporting local industries.