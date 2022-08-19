Bandi Sanjay vows to polarise Hindu vote bank

Jangaon: Anyone denigrating Bhagavad Gita will be taken to task, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay asserted. Addressing people during his Praja Sangrama Yatra that entered 16th day at Nellutla mandal on Thursday, he said that anti-Hindu forces will be tackled by polarising the Hindu vote bank.

"There are some forces trying to destroy the Hindu Dharma. No more the BJP will spare them. BJP is the only party that protects ancient Hindu Dharma," Sanjay said. He found fault with some sections of people for denigrating Ramayana and Mahabharata and some others who were playing Bhagavad Gita audio during the last rites of deceased people. He criticised the State government for not providing Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium to Archakas (priests). The Hindu priests were not commanding same respect as their Muslim counterparts, Imams, he alleged. The Muslims get permissions easily if they want to construct masjids, whereas it's difficult for the Hindus to construct temples. "Stating that the Telangana government was showing a lot of discrimination against Hindus, Sanjay said the government would readily give permission to mosques, but not temple and would impose several restrictions for Ganesh pandals, but not for Ramzan festivities," Sanjay said. What the State government had done when some people murdered a priest. Polarisation of Hindus is definitely on to control some communal forces, he added.

Stating that his party would definitely come to power in Telangana, Sanjay said his party would extend all benefits like health cards and double-bedroom houses to Brahmins. "We shall also give party tickets to Brahmins in the Assembly segments, wherever they have the chance of winning. You should be among the people and reach out to them. We shall see that Brahmins would also get politically empowered," he said.

He also mentioned the plight of Brahmins, who were forced to beg on streets in Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad. They were also suffering from health issues due to chemicals in the camphor and dhoop sticks, he said and assured that they would be given treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

BJP State chief said that they will establish a Vedic University besides setting up Vedic schools in all the districts in the State. He reminded that the Narendra Modi government had brought in reservations for economically weaker sections, which would help poor Brahmins to get education and employment benefits. Late in the evening, Sanjay's yatra entered Jangaon town. He addressed a large crowd at the bus station junction.