Bandi Sanjay yatra to end at Husnabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: The successful conduct of 35-day first phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will conclude with a mammoth public meeting and roadshow on October 2 at Husnabad in Siddipet district.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will participate in the roadshow. The party leaders expect a turnout of over one lakh people.

The state BJP chief held a meeting with the district BJP presidents and the District party in-charges on Thursday at Koheda and discussed the arrangements for the public meeting.

According to the party sources, it was decided to take out a roadshow at 10.30 am on October 2, marking the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The roadshow will start after paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi followed by a public meeting at Ambedkar Centre at noon.

The public meeting will unveil its future agenda to intensify the party activities and build up peoples support in its fight on various problems.

The state BJP would finalise its agenda based on the issues that had come to the notice of the party during his walkathon. The new agenda would be announced at the public meeting.

Instructions were given to ensure that the movement of people and the party cadre for the public meeting should not cause inconvenience to the general public.

Bandi said that there was phenomenal response to the padayatra all along the route. He termed it as an indication of a revolutionary turnaround waiting to happen in the political landscape of Telangana. People have come forward voluntarily expressing their agony and problems being faced by them, he added.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the party wanted to end the padayatra on October 2 at Huzurabad but in view of the election code they have now shifted the programme to Husnabad.