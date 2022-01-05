Bandi Sanjay's arrest is undemocratic, says Kishan

Karimnagar: It is undemocratic to arrest the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for protesting in a peaceful manner, said Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy.

He said that the BJP leader took up the protest as government employees and teachers asked all parties and unions to help them in getting changes made in GO 317. Along with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP G Vivek Venkata Swamy and others paid a visit to Sanjay Kumar at the district jail on Tuesday.

Sanjay elaborated on the details of the incident to the Minister. Later, Kishan Reddy visited the MP's office and family and asked them to be brave. Speaking to the press persons at the MP office, Kishan Reddy said that the whole affair was going on as per the instructions of Pragati Bhavan.

He said that the BJP workers are not afraid of false cases which the TRS government filed to intimidate the cadres. But there is no need to be intimidated as the workers have the support of the Central government. Union Minister Amit Shah was informed about the incident, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Sanjay has done nothing wrong, his Deeksha was not an act of sedition. If KCR stages dharna it is right, if the others stage dharna it is wrong.. The Telangana community is watching how the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is ruling like a Nizam, he added.

Huzurabad MLA Rajender said that the incident was vicious and that it was a violation of democratic values. The GO 317 created chaos in the peaceful lives of government employees as husbands and wives who were in service were forced to be in different areas while children and parents were forced to stay away from each other. Police attacked the BJP cadres and the party president like the enemies, creating havoc with the gas cutters, water cannons and tyrannising the BJP cadre. Two zones were made into 7 zones and 10 districts were made into 33 districts and that he acted arbitrarily despite the President's orders to transfer employees based on the local status, the MLA said. Former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy said that the people are noticing the police business style and law & order. Whether the Covid rules do not apply to the meetings of the ruling party ministers, he sought to know. GO 317 should be amended immediately, he said.