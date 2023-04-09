Bandi slams CM KCR for skipping PM's event

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not attending Prime Minister Modi's meeting in Hyderabad and demanded hime to disclose his Saturday schedule. Sanjay had brought a shawl to honour the Chief Minister and expressed disappointment at his absence. He questioned why KCR would miss the meeting when the Prime Minister was visiting Hyderabad to promote the State's development.

Sanjay appealed to KCR to address the Telangana community, as the Chief Minister has consistently accused the Central government of not cooperating with the state's development.

He alleged that KCR is not interested in the State's progress and said that the BJP is determined to end the family-oriented, dictatorial, and corrupt rule in the State. He also claimed that the BRS government has not been cooperative, despite the Central government's commitment to the State's development.