Bandi trashes KCR's charges against Centre

Warangal/Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dubbed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations of the Centre undermining the federal spirit of the Constitution 'baseless'.

Addressing a public meeting in Palakurthi of Hanamkonda district on Tuesday, he lashed out at KCR, TRS leaders and the Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi.

The Karimnagar MP asked "What does KCR know about the federal spirit, other than cloudburst? "Whatever development witnessed in Telangana for the last eight years was only due to funds released by the Centre." Bandi said the CM was trying to cover up his failures and hoodwinking people by accusing the Centre of not doing anything for Telangana. Stating that PM Modi had never opposed welfare schemes for the poorest of the poor, he accused the TRS government of not extending the Rythu Bandhu scheme to rich ryots but not really to poor farmers. "Had KCR been from a rich family right from the beginning, why he sold his land in Chintamadaka village to the SC Corporation" he asked.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR was always interested in coming to power by bribing voters. "In Dubbak, he paid Rs 10,000 per vote. in Huzurabad, his party paid Rs 20,000 per vote. Yet people had voted against the TRS and taught a lesson to him. In Munugodu he is offering Rs 30,000 per vote," Bandi alleged.

He took strong exception to the district police for forcibly shutting shops at Palakurthy in the wake of his yatra. He questioned Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi, under what authority he imposed curfew in Palakurthi, Bandi alleged that the CP acted like a TRS party activist, bringing disgrace to the Indian Police Service (IPS) tag. " You are paid by taxes of people of Palakurthi." But If he is interested to be in the good books of the CM Joshi should join the TRS party.

He also questioned the CP for slapping non-bailable cases against BJP activists when it was TRS men who attacked them. Bandi alleged that the police had resorted to lathi charge on innocents and dragged even women holding their hair. He warned the TRS leaders of dire consequences if such incidents were repeated. He said the CM was scared to visit the Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Old City, following threats by the Majlis leaders. "It was BJP which had kick-started the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from the temple".

Drawing a parallel between the erstwhile Nizam's regime and the State's ruling dispensation, he said, "Hindus were harassed then and now. Those who questioned then and now are sent to jails. Women playing 'Bathukamma' were harassed then and it was the same when BJP women tried to play 'Bathukamma in the Old City now. Bandi said there is a need for "Rakshasa samaharam" (destroying devils) in Palakurthi, as it is under siege of devils.

He alleged that the CM failed to deliver on his promise to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 to erase the history of sacrifices made by the Telangana martyrs and to get credit for creation of Telangana for himself and his family.