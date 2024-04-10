Bandi welcomes State govt’s assurance to Sircilla weavers

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the State government’s assurance to the weavers of Sircilla. He congratulated the weavers for their collective struggle and the support of party leaders and cadre backing them.

Bandi warned he would sit on a ‘deeksha’ if the government fails to fulfil its assurances. He demanded the government to clear Rs 270-crore pending dues for the ‘Bathukamma’ sarees. New orders should be given to the textile industry as usual. In addition, a 50% subsidy on electricity bills and a 10% yarn subsidy should be provided immediately. The MP urged the State government to take all steps to prevent Sircilla textile industry from falling into a crisis and for its development.

He wanted the worker-to-owner scheme introduced earlier with Rs 370 crore to be restored. Bandi wanted the scheme of Rs 2,000/month for workers; to increase the maximum age limit to 75 years to join the insurance scheme. ‘If workers die accidentally their families should be given Rs 5 lakh financial assistance’, he demanded. Bandi said power looms are not getting enough work to support livelihoods of people in Sircilla. He asked the government to take steps to provide a minimum order of Rs 500 crore annually to weavers.

The MP sought a survey and geo-tagging to assess financial position of weavers. He urged the government to ensure implementation of all the Central schemes for weavers. State party spokesperson Rani Rudrama said 90% of 36,000 power looms in Sircilla are in doldrums; weavers are resorting to extreme steps. Earlier, weavers committing suicide was a regular phenomenon during the Congress regime in united AP. The BRS government had taken certain temporary measures, but weavers have been pushed into distress.