Bandi's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' begins today from Nirmal

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's fifth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' is to mount pressure on the State government to implement its flagship programmes like Dalit Bandhu, Chenetha Bandhu, Girijana Bandhu and unemployment allowance, farm loan waiver.

According to party sources, the yatra passes through five districts, three parliamentary constituencies and eight assembly segments. The party feels the TRS programmes would get greater traction among people during the yatra.

Yatra convener Dr G Manohar Reddy and State general secretary G Premender Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced the schemes only during by-polls and have not been fully implemented across the State. The BJP has already announced that it would not rest until the government take steps to implement them.

They said public meetings to be held as part of the yatra would not only highlight the problems by interacting with people, but also focus on building their opinion around implementation of the schemes.

According to the leaders, it was decided to kick start the yatra after performing special pujas at Adelli Pochamma temple in Nirmal. The public meeting on November 28 will be addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The yatra will start from Bhainsa; it will cover on the first day 6.3 km and reach Gunda Gao for night halt. However, the Nirmal police refused to permit the yatra from Bhainsa saying it was a sensitive area and on security grounds; they cannot permit BJP to take out the yatra or hold public meeting.

This led to protests by the Nirmal BJP activists in front of SP office. The State party leaders met senior officials and said the yatra would pass through a short distance; if need be they were willing to alter the route.

Meanwhile, Bandi was stopped at Jagityal as he was on way to Bhainsa. The leaders said yatra would start come what may. Sanjay said he would wait till Monday afternoon for permission; If police still refuse, will decide what to do. He later returned to Karimnagar.